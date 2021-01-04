Otter at Mesker Park Zoo passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An otter at Mesker Park Zoo has passed away after her health started deteriorating due to cancer.

Zoo officials say Splash was an 18-year-old North American river otter that had been at the zoo since 2002.

To ease her pain, the zoo medical staff chose to euthanatize Splash.

According to a Facebook post on the zoo’s page, some of her favorite things were munching on fish and chasing cherry tomatoes in the pool.

Zoo officials say they will continue to work with theAssociation of Zoos and Aquariums to find available animals to relocate to Mesker.

