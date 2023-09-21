HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Some Hopkins County residents near Otter Lake are wondering why cones are up and machinery is sitting near the lake’s dam.

Hopkins County officials say it’s due to a soil investigation. Judge executive Jack Whitfield says crews are drilling into the dam to see what kind of shape it’s in.

It comes after officials drew back their order to shrink the lake level by ten feet. The lake has been at the center of a lawsuit since last December.

As we previously reported, the state says the lake is a flood hazard and has a faulty dam.

The price tag to fix it is over $500,000.