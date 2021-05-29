Otters, fans return to Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After over 600 days, the Evansville Otters are back playing regular season Frontier League baseball in front of fans.

Nearly a year after the 2020 season was officially canceled, the Otters welcomed fans back for their opener against Equipe Quebec Saturday. Otters General Manager Travis Painter says the organization is just as excited to have the fans back as they are, adding the team has plenty of in-game and postgame experiences coming up this season, including six fireworks shows.

Michael Stockhoff came to Bosse Field for the first time in a decade Saturday. He says it’s ‘awesome’ to be back at America’s third oldest baseball stadium still in use, adding he’s especially excited to be out socializing with others and not, as he put it, sitting in the house and looking at the television.

Plenty of families came to Saturday’s doubleheader as well, including the Lindows. Derrick Lindow says the games are fun for his sons. Erin Johnson says she plans to return with her daughter and husband later this year for Star Wars night and A League of Their Own night.

While some people would’ve preferred warmer temperatures, most fans say they’re just happy baseball is back in Evansville.