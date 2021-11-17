Otters offering paid opportunity to learn ins and outs of a MiLB team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Evansville Otters announced they have listed multiple paid summer internships for the 2022 season at Bosse Field.

A spokesperson with the Otters says selected applicants “will receive an incredible experience, learning the everyday happenings of a minor league baseball team.”

The team says there are openings for box office/ticketing, group hospitality and sales, marketing/community relations, groundskeeping, broadcasting, and stadium/food and beverage operations.

Those interested in applying can do so here. Interviews are said to start in the coming weeks.

