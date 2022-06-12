EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Progress and pride were marked in Evansville Sunday night at Bosse Field. The Evansville Otters teamed up with River City Pride for Pride in the Park.

Held in conjunction with Pride Month nationwide, the event featured several local resource groups that assist with LGBT issues. The first pitch was thrown out by Miss River City Pride 2021 Paris Starz.

“It means a lot,” said Starz. “We made history today to be here. And that just makes us all more inclusive here in Evansville.”

The first 250 fans that arrived received limited edition rainbow Otters hats.