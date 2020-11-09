Otwell man arrested on voyeurism charge

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said an Otwell man was arrested after he was looking into a female’s window at her home.
Police were called to a home Thursday night just before 10 p.m. after a woman said a man was looking through her window. Officers were not able to find anyone.
The woman called police again around 10:50, but officers still did not find anyone.
Officers stayed in the area and said a man fitting the suspect description returned.
Officers arrested 40-year-old Michael Webb.
He was charged with voyeurism and public intoxication.
(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)