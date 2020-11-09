Otwell man arrested on voyeurism charge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said an Otwell man was arrested after he was looking into a female’s window at her home.

Police were called to a home Thursday night just before 10 p.m. after a woman said a man was looking through her window. Officers were not able to find anyone.

The woman called police again around 10:50, but officers still did not find anyone.

Officers stayed in the area and said a man fitting the suspect description returned.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Michael Webb.

He was charged with voyeurism and public intoxication.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories