Otwell man arrested on voyeurism charge

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said an Otwell man was arrested after he was looking into a female’s window at her home.

Police were called to a home Thursday night just before 10 p.m. after a woman said a man was looking through her window. Officers were not able to find anyone.

The woman called police again around 10:50, but officers still did not find anyone.

Officers stayed in the area and said a man fitting the suspect description returned.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Michael Webb.

He was charged with voyeurism and public intoxication.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)