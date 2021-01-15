OUCC invites customer comments on Vectren South gas rate increase request

INDIANA (WEHT) Vectren South customers now have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the utility’s pending natural gas rate increase request. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), is inviting written comments from customers through February 12.

The utility is proposing a $29.6 million annual increase in two phases and states in testimony that its request is due to higher operating and maintenance costs, and $347 million in infrastructure investments since 2007. The OUCC is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on February 19.

Vectren South’s testimony and exhibits show that its request, when fully implemented, would raise total residential gas charges as follows:

Monthly Usage Current Gas Bill Future Gas Bill 20 therms $37.38 $49.12 50 therms $53.88 $71.15 100 therms $79.80 $104.30

Anyone who wishes to submit comments for the case record are encouraged to do so in writing. Comments will be accepted through the OUCC’s website, by email, or by mail at:

Consumer Services Staff

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

All written comments must be received no later than February 12. This is to ensure they will be considered in preparing testimony and filed with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record.

Comments should include the customer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45447” or Vectren South. OUCC’s consumer services staff are available to answer any questions about submitting written comments toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

The IURC is holding a public field hearing on February 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Evansville. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time, in Ballrooms B, C, and D. A live stream of the hearing will be available on YouTube.

Customers who wish to speak during the field hearing are encouraged to participate by telephone instead of appearing at the venue in person. Anyone at the venue will be required to wear face coverings and comply with CDC social distancing guidelines.

Customers who plan to speak via telephone or in person need to RSVP by noon on February 1. Call 1-317-232-5888 to RSVP or visit the OUCC website.

A final Commission order is currently expected in August.

This story was originally published on January 15, 2021