OUCC recommends smaller water treatment plant for EWSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has officially recommended a smaller new water treatment plant for EWSU.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor filed a final recommendation for a 40 million gallon per day new water treatment plant which they say will lead to a lower rate increase for EWSU customers of about $5 a month. EWSU officials are standing by their proposed 50 million gallon per day plant.

The city will file its response by Wednesday. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will make a decision on the plant size in the coming months.