OUCC recommends smaller water treatment plant for EWSU

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has officially recommended a smaller new water treatment plant for EWSU.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor filed a final recommendation for a 40 million gallon per day new water treatment plant which they say will lead to a lower rate increase for EWSU customers of about $5 a month. EWSU officials are standing by their proposed 50 million gallon per day plant.

The city will file its response by Wednesday. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will make a decision on the plant size in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories