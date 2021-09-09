OUCC weighs in on Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s request for a new water plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor weighed in on the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s request for a new water plant after Evansville Water and Sewer Utility requested a 34 percent pay increase.

The OUCC says the city is asking for the increase to be done in phases over the next five years. It would help pay for the construction of the new water plant. The OUCC says a slightly smaller plant would work instead, causing rates to go up 21 percent in two phases. Both the OUCC and the utility agree that Evansville needs a new water plant.

The city will have until September 24 to file a rebuttal testimony. The IURC hearing is set for late October. It will give a final order around March.