EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bally’s Evansville, formerly known as Tropicana, is putting the finishing touches on their rebranding in and out of the casino.

Bally’s branded directional signs have been installed with new hotel signs and digital marquee coming soon. Officials with Bally’s say the rebranding is expected to be finished on May 2 with the addition of that new marquee.

Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips and table game layouts are now live on the casino floor. You can read more about the casino resort at Ballys.com.