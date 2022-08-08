EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted.

Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A little over an hour later, they say more than 1,350 customers had outage issues.

A viewer living in the area tells us their power kept going in and out frequently throughout the hour. According to CenterPoint’s outage map as of 6:45 p.m., ten outages impact the Tri-State with thirteen customers with no power.

The outages on their map show some residents were left without power in parts of Evansville and near the Mt. Vernon area.

