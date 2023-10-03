EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Outboard Boating Club while at the Fall Festival will be giving away its earnings from its food trailer on Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to one of their members who recently suffered a stroke during his recovery.

Eyewitness News is told this OBC member is recovering, and the club tells us it wants as many people to come and support its member.

OBC says it hopes to sell up to 300 of its popular “park parfaits” during the two hours.

In the past, the club has taken an hour or two sometime in the Fall Festival to benefit someone suffering from injuries and illnesses.

“We just want as many people to come as humanly possible,” OBC member Scott Schenk said, “We’re actually — for people that are doing to-go orders — we’re going to take your order at the booth, so we can keep track, have you come over to the side because we want to get as many people through the line as humanly possible.”