Outdoor ice skating will return to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Winter Wonderland is making a return to Owensboro for outdoor ice skating.

Southern Star, Atmos Energy, and Boardwalk Pipelines are partnering together for Energy on Ice. The rink will be on McConnell Plaza behind the Hampton Inn in downtown Owensboro. The rink will be made of synthetic ice. The Owensboro Convention Center will staff the rink during the Winter Wonderland hours.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: