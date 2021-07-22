Outer Loop for Owensboro not feasible at this time

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The project team behind the proposed Owensboro Outer Loop says it’s just not feasible at this time.

The team consisting of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the consultant met Tuesday. They reviewed the public input, which included more than 2,000 surveys completed, numerous Facebook and Twitter comments, and several emails.

Along with public feedback, the project team considered current conditions, traffic projections, and engineering analysis. We’re told a full report will be made available on the KYTC planning website by mid-fall.