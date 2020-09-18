Outgoing Evansville African American Museum Executive Director honored with parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Friends and colleagues drove by the Evansville African American Museum Thursday night to honor outgoing Executive Director Dr. Ashley Jordan.

After two years, Dr. Jordan is moving on to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati to serve as the center’s Senior Director of Development. A State Historical Marker was placed outside the Evansville museum earlier this week but Jordan says she’s most proud of the museum’s new inclusive learning lab.

We’re able to take some of our old, outdated exhibits and make them more touch free, more interactive for the students and one part that I really like most is our section called Community Building and it’s made out of Legos. So children will now know what it was like to live in Lincoln Gardens. They’re basically imagining their world through play. Dr. Ashley Jordan

Though Jordan says the feeling of leaving is bittersweet, she will be watching from Ohio.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)