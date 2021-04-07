Outstanding Educator of the Year Awards presented across Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Delaware Elementary School teacher Cathy Hoffman said a lot of good qualities go into being a great educator.

“I think it’s someone who loves and is just passionate about kids and really just wants to give everything they can to the kids all the time- no matter what the situation,” Hoffman said.

Those qualities are what officials with the University of Evansville, Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union and the Evansville Courier and Press sought out when looking at their Outstanding Educators of the Year awards.

Many teachers and educators across Evansville and Vanderburgh County were up for nomination. Only four walked away with awards. Hoffman won Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Gayle Mooney with Scott School won the Middle School Teacher of the Year award, Peter Barringer with Harrison High School won High School Teacher of the Year and Susie Masterson at Evansville Christian School won the Building Principal of the Year award.

“It means a lot. It does. This is a great school and we have a lot of outstanding educators here. So it really does mean a lot,” Barringer said.

“I’m shocked. I’m so surprised. I’m grateful and I’m so thankful to be in this position I feel there are so many great educators out there,” Hoffman said.

All four educators who have made it through a tough year instructing children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There might have been a few inconveniences along the way but it’s been wonderful to be back together. I say together is our happy place,” Masterson said.

“It’s been the best of times, not the worst of times but it’s been challenging times and I think we’ve risen to the occasion,” Mooney said.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)