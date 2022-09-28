KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville.

Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting infrastructure, workforce training, and business development.

The grants announced in our area of Kentucky include:

$650,501 for the Henderson Community College to expand the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab and train more skilled workers for the local manufacturing industry.

$387,772 for the city of Greenville to improve the city’s wastewater treatment plant and create capacity for future economic development.

“We embrace our critical responsibility to maintain a strong talent pipeline necessary for our new and existing industries to thrive,” said Henderson Community College President/CEO Dr. Jason Warren. “I am thrilled with how we came together as a community to prioritize and address this need. We appreciate Senator McConnell’s support of this vital workforce development project that will benefit our region for years to come.”