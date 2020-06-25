Over 100 local kids receive free bikes and helmets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nearly 100 children received a new bicycle and gear on Thursday at Ivy Tech Community College’s 15th annual Public Safety Academy Bike Giveaway.

EVSC partnered during the summer months with the city parks and recreation department and Ivy Tech to provide learning opportunities in a safe, healthy environment.

This year’s recipients included members of the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA Summer Programs, the Dream Center, and children served by the Isaiah 1:17 Project.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

