HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Chief Deputy George Ballard and his wife Linda were out this weekend setting up flags on the tombstones of officers who have passed on.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the couple are visiting many cemeteries ahead of Law Enforcement Week as a way to honor the fallen law enforcement officers.

(Courtesy: Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)

According to a social media post from the department, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven bought the flags and gave them to Chief Deputy Ballard and his family.

Officials say the Ballards have already made stops at over 130 tombstones throughout Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, Wabash and Pike counties. Some of the sites they have visited can be seen in the image gallery above.