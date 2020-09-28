Over 1,600 without power in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., (Ind) -According to Vectren’s power outage map, over 1,600 are without power this morning. The outages are scattered across the county with outages near USI, the Vanderburgh 4-H grounds, and around Highway 41 and Lynch Road.

An official with Vanderburgh County Dispatch says they have received reports of traffic signals at Oak Hill and Morgan Avenue not working. The Vectren outage map reflects there is a power outage in the area. Until the lights come back on, the large intersection is to be treated as a four-way stop.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)