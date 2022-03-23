GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties were awarded millions by Gov. Beshear on Wednesday to help improve water and sewer infrastructure in the areas.

$2,765,765 will be spread across nine utilities and seven cities through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. State officials say the program is expected to create 3,800 jobs across the Commonwealth.

“After what the people of this region have been through the past few months recovering from a deadly tornado, you deserve some good news,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want you to hear it from me again – we will be here until every home and every life is rebuilt. We are here today taking another step toward recovery, announcing several grants that will fund major improvements to infrastructure in Western Kentucky.”

Hopkins County

In Earlington, Gov. Beshear presented 10 Cleaner Water Program awards totaling $1,641,140:

$200,000 to Dawson Springs City Water and Sewer for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation and for wastewater treatment plant improvements;

$110,000 to the City of Earlington for the South Atkinson Avenue Waterline Replacement Project that will help the city address water loss and maintain the quality of the drinking water to its customers;

$110,000 to the City of Hanson for line upgrades and valve installation to better serve the subdivision at Compton and Livingston roads;

$380,000 to Madisonville Municipal Utilities for the Bartlett Avenue line replacement project, which will ensure better serve for the south end of Hopkins County;

$110,000 to the City of Mortons Gap for the White City Road waterline extension for nine families who are currently without water service;

$160,000 to the Nebo Water District for pump station replacement, a SCADA system replacement and a new automated meter reading system;

$150,000 to the North Hopkins Water District for water tank painting;

$150,000 to the City of Nortonville for waterline replacements for better service;

$161,140 to the South Hopkins Water District for water system improvements, a new administration office and an automated meter reading system; and

$110,000 to the City of White Plains for waterline and service replacements.

Muhlenberg County

In Greenville, Gov. Beshear presented six Cleaner Water Program awards totaling $1,124,625: