POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A plastic company based in Texas is expanding to the Tri-State. Avangard Innovative announced plans to bring over 200 new jobs to Posey County.

The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is the largest post-consumer resin producer in the Americas. Business executives were in the Tri-State today to make the announcement. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership worked with Posey County Commissioners to make the expansion possible. They say location was a big factor in making the decision.

“When you look at your area, it is our transportation corridor, our location to the Ohio River, and our rail system. It is all three of those that come together that make our plastic industry to be able to move across the U.S. fluidly,” says Jenna Richardt, the Vice President of Vice President of Economic & Community Development.

Another thing that officials looked at was the area’s proximity to market demand and material generators.

“They have customers here locally. That makes this a very active place for them to land,” says Richardt.

Avangard representatives say the expansion not only helps the company. It also helps the company economically and brings over 200 jobs to the table.

“It puts money into the county that we will be able to use for further development,” says Bill Collins, the President of Posey County Commissioners.

Avangard Innovative plans to begin construction in 2023, and the facility is expected to be operational in 2024.