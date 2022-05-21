UPDATE (4:40 P.M.): CenterPoint Energy says their crews are working quickly and safety to restore service. They say power has been restored for several hundred customers, bringing the number of customers without power down to around 1,090.

“Restoration time will vary as crews make visual inspections to assess the extent of storm damages and needed repairs,” said their spokesperson on Twitter.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are affected by outages Saturday afternoon as severe weather rolls through the Tri-State.

“Widespread outages associated with the storm, 2,110+ customers without power. Concentration of electric outages near Oak Hill Rd and Bergdolt Rd & N Garvin St and E Columbia Street,” said a spokesperson for CenterPoint on social media. “Restoration time will vary as our crews assess the affected areas and make repairs.”

Around 3:00 p.m. on their outage map, a total of 48 outages are reported. To report an outage, click here. You can also call CenterPoint at (800)-227-1376.