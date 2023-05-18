HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than $25.3 million is on the way to support the educational and social needs of Kentucky children and families.

A news release says the funds include $14.7 million in federal AmeriCorps grants, combined with $5.8 million in private and public matching funds to provide help with housing, clothing and food to Kentuckians in need. Officials say the money will also provide tutoring, teaching and other educational services for students in all grade levels through post-secondary education. The news release says, additionally, funds will help health departments, senior centers and hospice facilities meet the basic needs of Kentuckians.

The funding breakdown includes:

$12.1 million in national competitive grant funding for 12 AmeriCorps programs, including two public health AmeriCorps programs;

$2.6 million in formula grant funding to support eight additional state programs;

$5.8 million in local cash or in-kind match provided by AmeriCorps program sponsors; and

$4.8 million in education awards from the AmeriCorps federal agency.

The organizations that serve our local counties are:

Environmental Education Leadership Corps AmeriCorps members provide environmental education programs and activities to the public in various locations throughout Kentucky. Statewide service. $415,320.

Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) Corps AmeriCorps members provide literacy tutoring and address food insecurity in economically disadvantaged schools in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Daviess and Webster counties. $723,353.

Homes for All AmeriCorps AmeriCorps members provide housing services to individuals experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity, or are in search of affordable housing opportunities in Kentucky. Statewide service. $874,000.

Kentucky College Coaches AmeriCorps members serve as peer success coaches to support college and career readiness, student retention, engagement, and completion in more than 100 junior high schools, high schools, area technology centers (secondary), and colleges and universities statewide in Kentucky. Statewide service. $2,825,124.

Kentucky Intervention Team AmeriCorps members tutor students scoring at the novice level on standardized, research-based benchmark tests and Kentucky State KSA tests in mathematics and reading in Western Kentucky school districts. Webster County. $321,914.

Kentucky Public Health AmeriCorps AmeriCorps members will serve as Community Health Workers (CHW’s) in local health departments in communities across Kentucky in core public health programs, including HANDS, WIC, and Harm Reduction. Statewide service. $1,367,045.

KY Health Corps AmeriCorps members will provide healthcare support to seniors and disabled individuals in 50 healthcare facilities. Statewide service. $2,825,124.

Senior Connections AmeriCorps members provide a variety of nutritional services and social support to senior citizens throughout the sevencounty GRADD region to lower food insecurity. Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties. $492,800.

Southeast Conservation Corps Kentucky AmeriCorps members engage in disaster response and public lands maintenance activities in the state of Kentucky. Statewide service. $115,000.



Nancy Hale, president and CEO of Operation UNITE, says, “Ensuring youth have strong, fact-based drug prevention and avoidance skills is essential if we want them to stay substance free. The reach of AmeriCorps members with the UNITE Service Corps extends deep into our service region. They become actively engaged within their schools by sponsoring anti-drug UNITE Clubs, joining their UNITE Community Coalition and recruiting adult volunteers. AmeriCorps members foster relationships that broaden their impact well beyond the classroom.”

You can see the full list of program grants below.