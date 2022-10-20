EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Cops Connecting With Kids has partnered with Shoe Sensation and Rally Point Events to provide shoes for Evansville area children.

Officials say this year Rally Point Events put on the PBR Rodeo at the Evansville Ford Center, and proceeds from the PBR funded this program which resulted in 3,100 pairs of shoes for local area children. A news release says starting next week eight elementary schools in the Vanderburgh County School system will begin to receive the shoes.

Courtesy: Cops Connecting With Kids

“I can’t thank the community enough for their support. We would like to thank the Evansville Police Department and Chief Bolin for this amazing partnership.” said Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events.

For more information, please contact Lance Yearby at 618-771-7408