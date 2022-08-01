EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power.

Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 8:30 p.m., CenterPoint Energy reports over 28,500 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been impacted by these storms.

In Indiana, outages have been reported in the areas of Evansville, New Harmony, Darmstadt, Chandler and Boonville. Neither CenterPoint or Kenergy have shared any information as to when power for customers may be restored.

CenterPoint’s customer service can be reached at 800-227-1376. For Kentucky residents, you can call Kenergy at 270-826-3991.