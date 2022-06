HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Job and Career Fair will be held this week at the Henderson County Library on Main Street.

Over 35 employers are offering 1,500 open positions during the event in the Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group Room. The event will be held from 2:30 – 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 – 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Job seekers are encouraged to check the job board here.