HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced over $4.3 million was approved to support job site development in eight counties that encourage economic growth across 13 counties, and some of those counties are local.

Officials say some of the sites are located in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. A news release says the Muhlenberg County site is a regional project with Daviess, Hopkins, McLean and Ohio counties.

According to officials, the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Paradise Park Regional Industrial Development Authority, is seeking to further develop the Paradise Regional Industrial Park by acquiring two adjacent properties, as well as develop infrastructure and enhance the appearance of the park to attract business and industry. This is a regional project with support from Daviess, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. KPDI funds will supply $745,000, with the total anticipated investment being nearly $1.5 million.

The news release says the Ohio County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Green River Regional Industrial Development Authority, is extending an access road, water, sewer and electricity to a site to attract industry. The total funding for the site is $445,000, with $222,500 provided through state funding.

Haley McCoy, president and CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED), mentioned the scope of site and development efforts across Kentucky and said partnerships make it possible: