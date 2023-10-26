HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced over $4.3 million was approved to support job site development in eight counties that encourage economic growth across 13 counties, and some of those counties are local.
Officials say some of the sites are located in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. A news release says the Muhlenberg County site is a regional project with Daviess, Hopkins, McLean and Ohio counties.
According to officials, the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Paradise Park Regional Industrial Development Authority, is seeking to further develop the Paradise Regional Industrial Park by acquiring two adjacent properties, as well as develop infrastructure and enhance the appearance of the park to attract business and industry. This is a regional project with support from Daviess, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. KPDI funds will supply $745,000, with the total anticipated investment being nearly $1.5 million.
The news release says the Ohio County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Green River Regional Industrial Development Authority, is extending an access road, water, sewer and electricity to a site to attract industry. The total funding for the site is $445,000, with $222,500 provided through state funding.
Haley McCoy, president and CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED), mentioned the scope of site and development efforts across Kentucky and said partnerships make it possible:
“These announcements are a great example of the reach and impact of KPDI. These communities represent diverse landscapes and regional priorities, and by investing in them, Kentucky is making the entire commonwealth stronger. KAED is excited about how our members have taken advantage of these resources, and we appreciate the General Assembly’s appropriation and creation of the program that made it possible. Many stakeholders play an important role in the success of KPDI. While it begins and ends at the local level, we are fortunate to have the support of our state government officials and also of our utility partners who have joined KAED in covering the cost of third-party consulting services to measure return on investment for each application. Atmos Energy, Big Rivers Electric, Duke Energy, Kentucky Power, LG&E and KU, TVA, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, and Louisville Water have all contributed significantly to this process, and we know this collaborative effort will bring dividends to these communities for years to come.”