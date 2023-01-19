HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Tri-State area on Tuesday that will remain in place until 6 p.m.. In their alert, the NWS says wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour can be expected as well as isolated power outages from tree limbs and other objects blown around.

According to CenterPoint Energy’s outage map, 4,392 customers are estimated to be without power in southwestern Indiana with a majority of those impacted on the southeast side of Evansville. According to CenterPoint’s website, crews are expected to restore power to nearly 4,000 customers by 2:15 p.m..

In Kentucky, Kenergy is reporting 106 outages in Webster County, 46 outages in Ohio County, 15 in Daviess County, 10 in Union and 1 in Henderson as of 12:45 p.m..