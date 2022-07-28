EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As storms rolled through the Tri-State, many Vanderburgh County residents werr left without power. According to CenterPoint Energy’s outage map from around 5:45 p.m., roughly 934 customers locally were impacted by the outages.

Since then, that number has gone down drastically. As of around 6:45 p.m., only 32 customers still haven’t gotten their power back.

According to the energy company’s map, one of the heaviest hit areas is just north of Earle. An estimated 916 customers were without power in that area earlier this evening. To see CenterPoint’s outage map, click here.

