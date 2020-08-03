Over half a million minutes read during EVPL’s Summer Reading Celebration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Participants in the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Celebration read nearly half a million minutes this summer, a total of 503,414 minutes.

“During a unique summer, I am thrilled so many readers turned to EVPL to participate in both an educational and entertaining experience,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “An annual tradition, we welcome old and new readers every summer to challenge themselves during our Summer Reading Celebration.”

Over the ten week program, readers from each age group were selected every week to win a prize. Prizes for this summer included a Mesker Park Zoo Family Membership, eReaders, giftcards to local businesses, and more. Grand prize winners will be selected and contacted this week.

This year’s theme, Our Summer: Imagine Your Story, celebrated every individual’s unique story and

encouraged all of our participants to imagine new possibilities.

