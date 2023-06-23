OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Is Bigfoot in Indiana? One enthusiast says they are.

Over 100 people came to the Owensville Community Center to hear LeRoy Nail’s thoughts. Nail leads the Indiana Bigfoot Research Organization. He and a team of researchers go around the state looking for Bigfoot. He says there is evidence of Bigfoot, or several in the Tristate area.

In order to see them, Nail says to go to a secluded wooded area at night in listen. He says you may hear it or see its eyes. He also says they do not like light or trail cameras.

Nail also says that today’s crowd was the biggest turnout he has ever had for a Bigfoot presentation.