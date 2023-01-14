HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation.

Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county.

According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Officers arrested Bart B. Rager and charged him with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense – Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivative, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree – less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine, Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Possession of Marijuana.