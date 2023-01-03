PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a man nearly lost his life to drugs Monday, but fortunately was saved by two deputies and EMS personnel in Pike County.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Pike County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male who was believed to be overdosing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Manning and Osgatharp rushed to the scene and found the man not breathing and without a pulse. Authorities say Deputy Osgatharp applied two doses of Narcan and Deputy Manning began CPR. Shortly after, EMS officials arrived and stabilized the man’s condition.

“If not for the quick actions of these deputies and EMS personnel a life would have been lost to a terrible drug,” the sheriff’s office said online. “Deputies are diligently working to locate and arrest those responsible for dealing these drugs in or around Pike County.”

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department shared this story as a way of giving thanks to the two deputies and EMS workers who saved the man’s life.

UP NEXT: FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug