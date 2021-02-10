Overnight chase reaches 100 MPH, goes through multiple counties

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – An overnight chase hit 100 miles per hour as snow and sleet were beginning to fall in the Tri-State. That chase started around 3 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Vernon and ended at Highway 41 and Walnut in Evansville.

Police say Mt. Vernon officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation but the driver sped off.

Officers chased the car and ended when the driver crashed in Evansville then police say he got out of the car and ran away. The driver gave up and turned himself in a short time later.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)