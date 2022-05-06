EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 in the 5200 block of Stratford Road between First Avenue and Stringtown Road.

Firefighters say the fire started in an exterior portable storage shelter in the back of the home. The flames then spread along the exterior of the house and into the attic.

That’s where most of the fire damage was contained, but we’re told there is extensive water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

There was one person inside when the fire started. That person got out safely and is getting help from the Red Cross with temporary shelter.