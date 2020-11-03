Overnight Evansville shooting sends two people to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight shooting in Evansville sends two people to the hospital including one juvenile.

Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News around 11 p.m Tuesday two victims arrived at an area hospital where they received treatment.

EPD says they were told the shooting took place in the area of Green River Road and Covert Avenue.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

If you have any information, call Evansville Police.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)