EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Local fire departments were on scene of an early morning house fire Tuesday that has now led to an official investigation.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home on Maple Lane. As crews began battling the fire, things quickly escalated, and more manpower was brought in to help. At one point, utility crews were called to turn off the electricity to the house.

Steve Gibson with the McCutchanville Fire Department tells us crews believe the fire may have burned for a while before they arrived. As a result, the fire burned through the floor of the house.

According to fire officials, no one was home at the time of the fire. While no injuries were reported, firefighters did find the remains of several pets inside the house. Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Gibson tells us they didn’t find any reason to consider it suspicious.