HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Several fire crews responded to an overnight business fire in Vanderburgh County.

The fire occurred just after 1:00 a.m. today in the 600 block of East Hillsdale Road. Firefighters say that they arrived to find a greenhouse on fire at the Rooted Barrel Garden Center.

Crews had the fire out within about 30 minutes, and there have been no reports of injuries, but the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.