Overnight house fire in Pleasant Ridge under investigation

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) In a Facebook post, The Masonville Fire Department said at approximately 2:05 a.m. they were sent to a house fire in the 4100 block of Hwy 764 in Pleasant Ridge.

Firefighters arrived to find the house partially collapsed with heavy fire conditions. They remained on the scene for approximately four hours.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

