HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A volunteer has offered to help Owensboro and Daviess County residents who don’t have a warm place to keep their pets during the freezing cold.

County emergency management officials say a volunteer will house pets for homeless residents seeking shelter during white flag nights.

Pets will be kept in cages with blankets in an insulated garage with the heat set at 60 degrees. They will also be given food and water.