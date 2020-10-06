Overnight pursuit ends in a crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say they were involved in a pursuit that began around 12:30 Tuesday morning in the area of Hwy. 41 and Walnut in Evansville.

A Vanderbugh County Deputy attempted to pull over the driver, suspected of being impaired.

The driver did not stop, instead fleeing into Warrick County, where deputies there got involved in the pursuit.

They tell us the pursuit ended at Hwy. 66 and Casey Road, when the suspect’s car crashed into a ditch.

We’re told the driver ran off, and has not yet been found.

A passenger in the vehicle is being questioned.

Authorities say they believe they know who the driver is, and are continuing their search.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

