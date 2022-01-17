Overnight snow causing some slick roads this morning

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s not much of a winter wonderland, but the Tri-state received a little snow overnight from the low pressure system that brought a lot of snow in the south and northeast states.



Even though most accumulations are less than half an inch, with temperatures well below freezing, the snow quickly covered the roads. As of this morning, Indiana State Police troopers are reporting I-69 is in fairly good shape, with some patchy snow and ice covered areas. The Twin Bridges between Evansville and Henderson are covered, too, but the KYTC is out trying to clear their priority routes.



What fell overnight may stick around for a good portion of the day. Highs will get above freezing later this afternoon, but Evansville won’t break the freezing mark until around 1 PM.

Sunshine returns for a little but on Tuesday, but clouds increasing Tuesday night with rain showers arriving by Wednesday morning. A blast of cold air moves in during the afternoon as the front approaches, changing rain over to snow, with some accumulations up to an inch possible.