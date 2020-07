(WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Commission announced it has secured PPE for local social service agencies in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPE purchase was made in May and includes face coverings, gowns, disinfectant solutions, thermometers, and paper towels. The partnership is seeking reimbursement through the FEMA Public Assistance Program and the CARES Act.