HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An overturned semi is causing some delays near the I-69 and I-64 interchange.

The accident happened at around 4:15 this morning, and according to Gibson County Dispatch, 1 lane of the westbound traffic on I-64 is currently closed as crews work to clear the accident. There have been no reports of injuries as of now.

Eyewitness News will update as more information becomes available.