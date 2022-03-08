OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has received information from Ed Ray, CEO of Gulfstream Commerical Services, LLC, on the legal dispute between the OWB Downtown, LLC and Alorica.

On March 8, the federal court heard OWB Downtown, LLC’s motion to enforce a termination agreement with Alorica that would have required Alorica to turn over the vacant space to OWB Downtown, LLC and pay a termination fee, according to Ray. Alorica pressed for enforcement of its lease with OWB Downtown, LLC and its continued right to control the vacant space, says Ray. Ray informed Eyewitness News that the court declined to rule on the motion.

On March 8, this was a critical juncture in OWB Downtown, LLC’s lease with Bell Bank, which was a deadline that required OWB Downtown, LLC to either turn over the space or terminate the lease, says Ray. Absent a ruling on OWB Downtown, LLC’s motion, OWB Downtown, LLC had no choice but to terminate the Bell Bank lease, according to Ray. Ray says that OWB Downtown, LLC will continue to incur damages and has preserved its right to seek those damages in the future.

The unquantifiable damage, however, is to the Owensboro community as the loss of Bell Bank means the space will continue to sit vacant and the additional jobs and companion synergies to the downtown supporting businesses won’t be generated for years, according to Ray.