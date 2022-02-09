FRANKFORT, KY – The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro is the winner of the Kentucky Board of Education’s (KBE’s) 2021 Kevin C. Brown Strategic Priority Award. The award was presented during the regular KBE meeting at the Kentucky School for the Blind on Feb. 9.

The Goodfellows Club is a nonprofit organization that helps meet the physical, social, and psychological needs of underprivileged students across Daviess County. The club has been providing services for 105 years by providing students with clothing, emergency dental care, medical services and an annual Christmas Party.

“We are honored to be the recipient of the Kevin C. Brown Award. For over 100 years, the Goodfellows Club has worked to support the physical, social and psychological needs of children in Daviess County; with the belief that no child should be forgotten,” said Stacy Edds-Ellis, president-elect of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro. “It is an honor to be recognized for work that brings so many community members together to support children.”

There is no full-time staff for the Goodfellows Club but it has 15 board members and 300 volunteers that serve 2,000 children every year. The club has given almost $1.5 million in the last 10 years to assist children.

“Goodfellows is the most selfless, giving organization I’ve ever worked with. Their mission of addressing barriers before students get into the classroom pays dividends each and every day and has done so for decades in our Owensboro community,” said Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant, who co-nominated the organization for the award with Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins.

“I’ve personally witnessed kids’ lives being changed by doing things we may think are very simple, but putting brand new clothes on the backs of children who would otherwise not have that luxury is something that just can’t be measured,” said Constant.

Edds-Ellis credited the school districts for helping them reach children during the presentation. The organization works closely with family and youth resource centers at schools to identify children who need services.

“Without the family resource officers, the counselors, the principals, the teachers, who identify these students that just need a leg up – without them we would just be a bunch of money with nowhere to spend,” she said. “They give their hours outside of the school to shop for these children and hopefully change their life. So, thank you for recognizing us, but thank you to our school partners for making it work.”

The Goodfellows Club works throughout the year to meet the needs of children in the community as almost 65% of students in Owensboro Public Schools and about 51% of students in Daviess County Public Schools qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Most of the club’s funds are used to provide clothes, winter coats and shoes each fall as students head back to school.

An annual Christmas party is hosted by the Goodfellows Club on the Saturday before Christmas with more than 50 local police and firefighters volunteering to serve at the party. The party serves over 1,000 children and provides each child with a bag of treats and fruit, a Christmas present and plenty of holiday cheer.

“They’ve been too modest in the application,” said the former Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff member Kevin C. Brown for whom the award is named. “Just do your own research and you’ll find out. It’s an amazing story, but typical of Owensboro and Daviess County.”

The Goodfellows Club’s funding largely depends on individual donations and philanthropic organizations for grant funding opportunities. All funds go directly to services for children.

They collect a majority of their donations during the holiday season each year through the “Roll Call” daily fundraising campaign where citizens pledge donations through the local newspaper. Funds also are raised through an annual Soup Day for Kids, tennis tournament and collaborations with organizations such as the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and the Owensboro Choral Society’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The Kevin C. Brown Strategic Priority Award is named after the former general counsel for Jefferson County Public Schools. Brown most recently served as the interim commissioner of education from Dec. 2019 to Sept. 2020.

The yearly award recognizes a person, organization, district, school or postsecondary institution for their policies, practices, or fundraising. The recipient has overcome challenges to make it a top priority to provide for the well-being of Kentucky students with high-quality educational experiences.