Owensboro Air Show begins after one-year hiatus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) After taking last year off, the Owensboro Air Show returns to the skies above Daviess County this weekend.

The first event, Community Heroes Night, started at Owensboro Regional Airport.

People are taking pictures and looking at the Blue Angels F/A 18 Super Hornet, the F-22 Raptor and other aircraft that will move a lot faster than they are now during tomorrow and Sunday’s shows.

This is the first of back-to-back major events happening in the city on consecutive weekends.

As the blue angels and other scheduled performers practice above the Owensboro riverfront, people watching on the ground practice taking their pictures.

“Practice is the best days. Thursday and Friday. We enjoy Saturday, but that’s about the people, but not the airplanes,” said Randy and LeAnn Martin, who came to the air show from Brazil, Indiana.

” There’s also an F-22 here too.”, added Luke Payne of Vero Beach, Florida. “I like the acrobatic planes too. They’re small planes. I fly small planes now, so I know how hard it is.”

The air show returns after city officials decided not to have it last year, but it wasn’t because of the pandemic. Some visitors say the practices are better to watch than the Saturday and Sunday shows.

“We like the privacy. There’s not as many people as on Thursday and Friday shows. They also do more stunts and stuff,” the Martins said.

“I think it’s awesome,” added Janice Rose of Newburgh. “I’d like to see everything get back to normal, so it’s good to have some normalcy.”

City Director of Public Events Tim Ross says once the flight teams leave, the focus turns to the water, and next weekend’s HydroFair, which was originally planned for last year, and moved because of the pandemic.

“Wednesday, we’ll start loading in cranes and stuff to English Park to prepare for those HydroFair teams coming in. We’ll have a couple days to breathe a little easy, and then it will be right into hydroplane weekend.”

Ross also reminds air show watchers masks will be required at indoor viewing areas, and recommends people spread out if they watch it outside.

(This story was originally published on August 13, 2021)