HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The schedule of events for the upcoming Owensboro Air Show has been released, revealing when Owensboro residents might get the chance to view the US Air Force Thunderbirds in action.

The Thunderbirds and other performers will take to the sky in downtown Owensboro along the riverfront on September 16 and 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Admission the airshow will be free, but if you want a closer look at some of the aircraft as well as the chance to meet some of the pilots performing during the show, tickets will go on sale for a special event on September 15 at the Owensboro Regional Airport.

For more information, including the cost of tickets and a list of performers, you can visit the Owensboro Air Show website.