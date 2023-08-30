HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Air Show is expected to bring several visitors from all over the midwest to the Ohio River. Ahead of the show, city officials announced closures for the Glover Cary Bridge as well as portions of the Ohio River.

According to officials, the Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours during the air show and scheduled practice session. “Bridge Day” will also return on September 16 to allow people to walk across the bridge from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The following closure times were listed for the bridge:

Friday, September 15 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16 – 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 – 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials also say they are required to close a large area of the Ohio River and the English Park Boat Ramp for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team. The following closures were listed for the Ohio River:

Friday, September 15 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 16 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Owensboro Air Show will be held September 15-17. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit the air show’s website.